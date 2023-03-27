1 dead after 3 shot in Fayetteville; 1 person in custody, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - One person is in custody after a man died following the shooting of three people in Fayetteville early Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Gertrude Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“Upon arriving on scene, officers located three gunshot victims, who were transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital,” officers said in the news release.

After arriving at the hospital, one of the three — a man — died, police said.

Police said that a person was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting.

“This is an isolated incident,” police said in the release. “There is no danger to the public.”

Gertrude Street is located in a small neighborhood just off Bragg Boulevard north of the overpass of Skibo Road/Pamalee Drive.

Officers asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.