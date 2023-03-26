Senior Connect
Powerball 3-25-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-25-23 at 11pm
Powerball 03-25-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
NHC Commissioner Deb Hays dead.
Community leaders mourn the loss of NHC Commissioner Deb Hays
Three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart.
Immigration Authorities issue detainer for three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart for sexual assault, obtaining property by false pretense
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.
Lightning
New Hanover County home struck by lightning, causes small fire
Laney High School hosted a walkathon Saturday to honor DJ McLeod, a student who died this month...
Community hosts walkathon in honor of Laney High School student

In areas such as Brunswick County, viewers have shared images of the damage those storms left...
Early-morning storms cause damage in southeastern N.C.
New Hanover County 4-H is asking for community donations for its third annual Caring Hearts,...
Local 4-H asking for donations as month-long food drive nears end
The Duke Energy Outage Map reports that some customers in southeastern North Carolina may be...
UPDATED: Power outages reported in southeastern N.C.