New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays dead

By Mara McJilton and WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays passed away suddenly on March 25. Hays likely suffered from a heart attack.

“This is a shock for all of us and is a tremendous loss for this board and all of New Hanover County,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “Deb was a long-time community advocate, a dedicated public servant, a friend and colleague, and – above all – a loving and proud mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to serving and helping others and cared deeply about this community. She will be greatly missed, and our prayers go to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Hays was elected as a commissioner in December of 2020 and served on many local, state, and national committees. She was also a realtor with Intracoastal Realty.

“New Hanover County extends its heartfelt condolences to Commissioner Hays’ family as they grieve their loss. In her honor, the New Hanover County flag on all buildings will be lowered Monday through the period of mourning and celebration of her life,” the county said in a press release.

