First Alert Forecast: more unseasonable warmth, storm chances increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Warmer breezes will continue to steer your First Alert Forecast through the end of the weekend. Expect temperatures to ride the southwesterlies this afternoon with highs in the 70s for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region and 80s for most of the mainland. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has labeled the majority of southeastern NC under a slight risk of severe weather through early Monday morning; meaning, scattered severe thunderstorms are possible with the main threats being damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Here’s your reminder to stay weather alert throughout the day today!

Wilmington recorded a new record high of 86 Saturday afternoon; Sunday’s record of 81 set in 2021 will be challenged as well. Please continue to take great care with flame amid the toasty winds. Thankfully, after two cold snaps in the past two weeks, freezing overnight temperatures appear improbable through the period.

Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing another front that has a chance to renew shower and storm chances early in the next work week. Look for cooler 70s for highs on Monday and Tuesday with 60s on tap for Wednesday.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

