Deputies: 16-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting

(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was killed in a shooting Saturday night.

The department said deputies responded to the area of Sonya Drive, located just outside of Maxton, at around 7:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Authorities then found the victim, identified as 16-year-old Triston Chavis, at the scene. Chavis was from Lumberton, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

