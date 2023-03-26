Deputies: 16-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager was killed in a shooting Saturday night.

The department said deputies responded to the area of Sonya Drive, located just outside of Maxton, at around 7:45 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Authorities then found the victim, identified as 16-year-old Triston Chavis, at the scene. Chavis was from Lumberton, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

No further details were immediately available.

