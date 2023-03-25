Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Scientists create mice from 2 biological male parents

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs...
The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.(Prof. Hayashi, Osaka University)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal Nature.

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including for same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabrielle Vain
Wilmington police locate missing juvenile
Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.
Columbus Co. man wins largest individual prize in Carolina Keno history
Khadijah Lynette Baldwin (top left), Kentney Smith (top right), James Ernest McKinnis (bottom...
Four arrested in Whiteville investigation related to drug, firearm possession
School bus crash at Carolina Beach Rd
New Hanover Co. School bus involved in crash at Carolina Beach Rd. and Morningside Dr.
Ruby Faye Reaves
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

A resident describes when the tornado passed through parts of Mississippi.
Resident describes tornado damage: 'Power out everywhere'
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Damage left behind by deadly tornado in Mississippi
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old boy in Texas
Damage and rubble were left behind after a tornado passed through parts of the South.
Coroner: 7 dead in tornado that ripped through US South