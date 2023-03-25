SBI investigating fatal Lenoir County deputy involved shooting

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead following a vehicle chase that investigators said led to a deputy involved shooting.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal encounter happened just after 1:30 Saturday morning in the 1900 block of Hullwood drive.

Officials said that deputies had initially stopped a vehicle driven by Spencer Jackson, 31, of Kinston, on US 258 North near the Felix Harvey Parkway as part of a drug investigation.

Deputies said that Jackson drove off from that stop and that a chase began.

Investigators said the chase led them to Hullwood Drive where Jackson got out of his vehicle and went into an outbuilding behind his home.

The sheriff’s office said deputies shot Jackson when he came out with a rifle, pointing it at the deputies.

“As I awoke, I opened my window to hear what was going on, and I could hear the sheriff’s department telling someone to come out. Before that, I heard four or five gunshots, so I knew something was going on,” said Lenoir County Resident Gary Tolseon.

Kermit Hill, also a Lenoir County Resident said that while he didn’t know Jackson well, they always spoke when he saw him.

“I always got along with them when he sees me he talks and that’s it but that’s the only thing I can tell you I know he was handicapped I think, but other than that I can’t tell you anything else,” said Hill.

The State Bureau of Investigation is at the scene investigating.

The sheriff’s office said the names of the deputies will not be provided until the SBI finishes its investigation.

