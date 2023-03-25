Senior Connect
Registration now open for 33rd annual River to Sea Bike Ride

The 20-mile bike ride will travel from downtown Wilmington, along the Sea Coast Railroad, to Wrightsville Beach and back again.(WMPO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 33rd Annual River to Sea Bike Ride will take place on Saturday, May 6, starting at the intersection of Princess St and 2nd St.

The 20-mile bike ride will travel from downtown Wilmington, along the Sea Coast Railroad, to Wrightsville Beach and back again.

North Front Street between Market Street and Princess Street, and Princess Street between Second Street and Front Street will close traffic so participants can gather at the starting point of the ride and check in at 6:15 a.m.

Cyclists will depart at 7 a.m. and are estimated to arrive at Wrightsville Beach Park close to 8:15 a.m., and then take a 15-20 minute break before beginning the second half of the race, which cyclists are expected to finish at 10 a.m. Police will stop traffic at several intersections along the route but will not close any roads or lanes.

Registration for the event is open until 1 p.m. on Friday, May 5, or when the number of online registrants is at 450. Anyone interested but unable to sign in online can register in person at the event for a $5 fee.

You can register here. Any individuals with disabilities seeking accommodation can call WMPO at least 48 hours in advance at 910-341-3258 or by email.

