Judge: Meadows, former Trump aides must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s efforts to use executive privilege to avoid grand jury testimony have been halted.

A federal judge has ordered several of Trump’s former aides, including Mark Meadows, to testify before a grand jury as part of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to multiple CNN sources.

Trump’s legal team had challenged subpoenas issued by special counsel Jack Smith demanding testimony and documents from Meadows, the former president’s White House chief of staff, as well as several others by asserting executive privilege.

Some of the witnesses who have already appeared before the grand jury but refused to answer some questions related to their interactions with Trump will now likely have to return.

Trump’s legal team is expected to appeal the decision.

