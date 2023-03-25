Immigration Authorities issue detainer for three men arrested at Shallotte Walmart for sexual assault, obtaining property by false pretense

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Three men are in custody after an incident at the Walmart in Shallotte around 7p.m. Friday.

A Walmart employee stopped a Shallotte Police Sergeant and said a female wanted to report a sexual assault that had just occurred in the parking lot.

“The officer spotted the suspect and the two others driving through the parking lot toward Main Street. Shallotte Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the occupants inside. Detectives with the Shallotte Police Department responded to investigate the accusation,” the press release states.

Detectives were able to confirm that the female was sexually assaulted.

“During the investigation, Detectives uncovered additional crimes, including defrauding prospective donors by representing themselves as hearing impaired and affiliated with the Handicap International Charity, including Humanity and Inclusion Charity. Officers located fraudulent donation collection forms with signatures from citizens and the donation amounts that were given to the men were located in the vehicle,” a press release states. “Additionally, officers located large sums of US Currency stored in secret compartments inside the vehicle. The money was seized.”

The men were identified as 36-year-old Remus Duduveica , 22-year-old Ulise Dumitru, and 26-year-old Ion Levers Istronom of Romania. The men were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Duduveica received an additional charge for one count of misdemeanor sexual battery of a minor.

Police say all three men are in the United States illegally. Immigration Authorities issued a detainer and said they are currently under removal proceedings.

Shallotte PD is working with the Department of Homeland Security to investigate this incident.

If you have any additional information, you are asked to contact Shallotte PD Detective Division at 910-754-6008.

