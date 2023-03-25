Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: challenging record-highs, cooling showers

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Mar. 24, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Warmer breezes will continue to steer your First Alert Forecast through the weekend. Expect temperatures to ride the southwesterlies to afternoon highs in the 70s for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region and 80s for most of the mainland. Daily records will also be challenged, if not met. The record high for Wilmington Saturday is 83, set in 1935, 83, and 81 set in 2021 for Sunday. Please continue to take great care with flame amid the toasty winds.

Thankfully, after two cold snaps in the past two weeks, freezing overnight temperatures appear improbable through the period.

A swift front could generate a passing shower or storm Saturday, but the most robust activity may die on approach to the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing another front that has a chance to renew shower and storm chances early in the next work week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

