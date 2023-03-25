Community hosts walkathon in honor of Laney High School student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People from across the community showed up Saturday for a walkathon at Laney High School to honor a student who passed away earlier this month.

The Walk-a-Thon raised money for the family of DJ McLeod, who died in early March after battling cancer.

“As many stories about how divided we might be, you come to events and see how we really are one community, and there’s nothing better than filling it up with love,” said Tiffany George, a Laney graduate who attended the walkathon.

Dozens of Laney students, along with students from other area high schools and members of the community, walked Laney High School’s track Saturday morning. The event also featured a raffle, face painting, and a dunk tank.

“It just shows how much everyone cares for a Laney Buc student and their whole family,” Laney junior Avery Williams said.

All proceeds raised at the event will go to DJ’s family.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.