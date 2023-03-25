Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. to host virtual workshop for non-profits seeking support for local projects

Brunswick County Administration Building. (Source: Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is hosting a virtual workshop on Friday, March 31, for non-profits to learn how to request support for eligible projects through the County’s non-profit Community Assistance Funding opportunity.

The county’s board of commissioners allocated $750,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act allotment as part of their adopted funding plan. The funding would support non-profit organizations with projects and programs to help continue recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic or provide or enhance a public purpose that is not offered.

Submissions will be evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis, and the county seeks projects from qualifying non-profits with the following criteria:

  • Are located in Brunswick County
  • Provide a public purpose (as authorized by the NC General Statutes)
  • Support equitable outcomes and are available to all eligible county residents
  • Make the best use of one-time project funds (funding should not be used for operating expenses such as salaries, utilities, etc.)
  • Can show the organization has the staffing and financial capabilities to implement the project
  • Aids the organization in its continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, or addresses community challenges through improved service delivery

Additional weight will be given to projects that align with any of the five Goal/Focus Areas and initiatives in the County’s FY23-27 Strategic Plan. Organizations should review all addenda before submitting a proposal, and all proposed projects should also follow the federal government’s ARPA guiding principles.

While there is no minimum or maximum amount an organization can request, any funding awarded could be less than the amount requested depending on the responses the county receives or how high the money is.

Non-profit organizations can register for the virtual workshop on Zoom here and can email here if there are any issues in the process.

Interested organizations can view the full request for proposals with instructions, qualifications, and requirements here. Any organizations that have questions regarding the request for proposal should call Grant Manager Jackson Jordan at 910-253-1708 or through his email.

A copy of questions, further clarifications, and answers formatted as an addendum to the request for proposals will be posted on the Brunswick County website.

