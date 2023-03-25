Be The Match event aiming to raise awareness and find donors for blood cancer patients needing stem cell transplants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Battling cancer is no easy feat, and sometimes finding treatment is an even harder battle.

For some blood cancers, there aren’t many treatment options, to begin with, and it’s not guaranteed if you need to find a match for a stem cell transplant.

For Mary Bartow, wife of former NHRMC CEO Jack Bartow, she’s been waiting to find a match and recently got some good news. They found a match. Even though Bartow has a long road ahead of her, she and her friends want to help others.

Now, a close friend of Bartow, Mary Ellen Bonczek, is co-hosting a ‘Be The Match’ event to raise awareness about the need to find matches for patients with blood cancer.

They’re asking people to stop by their Be The Match event on Monday, March 27 to get screened and see if you might be a match for anyone waiting for this lifesaving treatment.

Be The Match Flier (Mary Ellen Bonczek)

