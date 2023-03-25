Senior Connect
18 local breweries compete in Cape Fear Craft Bear Week’s Ultimate Brewing Championship

Each competing brewer created their own custom beverage with unique ingredients in a wrestling-themed competition, with bragging rights on the line.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Craft Beer Week is officially underway, with the local breweries entering Ultimate Brewing Championship at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center on Friday night.

Each competing brewer created their own custom beverage with unique ingredients in a wrestling-themed competition, with bragging rights on the line.

Organizers said that the event allows people in the brewery industry to gather together, something they are not often able to do.

“All of the people in our industry are able to gather here tonight and typically we don’t get to do that normally. We’re out serving beer, celebrating beer and tonight we’re able to do that altogether,” Ellie Craig, President of Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance, said.

Several events are planned for the next week, including a brewery tour, a mullet pageant and the Cape Fear craft and Cuisine at the Aquarium at Ft. Fisher. You can find more details here.

