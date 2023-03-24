Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced on March 23 that they are currently looking for 14-year-old Gabrielle Vain.

According to the WPD, Vain was last seen on March 23 at around 7:15 p.m. on Braxton Ct. It is believed that she may be traveling by foot.

Vain is 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has strawberry-blonde-colored hair. She has a nose piercing and may be wearing a black Champion hoodie.

Authorities ask that you call 911 if you see her. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

