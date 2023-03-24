Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

The Weeknd named most popular artist in the world

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.(The Weeknd / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Weeknd has been officially named the most popular artist in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, the singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is statistically the most popular musician on the planet.

The organization says no one even comes close, based on his popularity rating on Spotify data.

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners on Spotify with 111.4 million as of March 20.

He also became the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners last month.

Guinness says Miley Cyrus is the Weeknd’s closest competitor with 82.4 million monthly listeners.

Next is Shakira, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Rihanna. After Rihanna, the closest male competitor is Ed Sheeran.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau meet on migration, China and more
Jimmy Hopkins, who resigned from the CFCC Board of Trustees in October 2022, says President Jim...
CFCC trustees unanimously approve minutes of Funderburk’s removal. Here’s what’s missing from the record
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort,...
Kentucky governor vetoes sweeping GOP transgender measure
Otter pups at NC Aquarium
Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces otter pups’ new names