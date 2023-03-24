Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two boys shot Thursday in Durham; so far this year, 15 people under 18 have been shot

Two boys were shot in separate incidents in Durham Thursday, bringing the total of those under 18 shot so far this year to at least 15, according to police.
(KVLY)
By Jodi Leese Glusco
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Bullet holes in cars, evidence markers covering shell casings and yellow crime scene tape surrounding parking lots have been seen by many Durham County residents lately.

Two boys were shot in separate incidents in Durham Thursday afternoon, bringing the total of those under 18 shot so far this year to at least 15, according to police.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 4400 block of N.C. Highway 54. There they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

A second shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East Main Street. There, another boy was found shot.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022

Latest News

A nationwide effort to reduce the number of veteran suicides and 'Be The One' to take a stand.
American Legion posts host ‘Be the One’ seminar to teach signs of mental health issues
Kayson Osiah Monk
Greensboro Police Department issues Amber Alert for baby taken by father, suspect involved in shooting
Researchers in a lab.
Pediatrician talks about possible health impacts from PFAS chemicals
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visits Winter Park Elementary School in Wilmington.
Gov. Cooper pushes for education investment, teacher pay raises during Wilmington visit