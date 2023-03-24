Two boys shot Thursday in Durham; so far this year, 15 people under 18 have been shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WRAL) - Bullet holes in cars, evidence markers covering shell casings and yellow crime scene tape surrounding parking lots have been seen by many Durham County residents lately.

Two boys were shot in separate incidents in Durham Thursday afternoon, bringing the total of those under 18 shot so far this year to at least 15, according to police.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting in the 4400 block of N.C. Highway 54. There they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

A second shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of East Main Street. There, another boy was found shot.

