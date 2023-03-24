Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Trial for man charged in Brunswick Co. double homicide set to begin Monday

Logan Neal Young
Logan Neal Young(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trial will begin Monday for one of two men charged in a 2019 double homicide that occurred in Brunswick County.

Logan Neal Young of Winnabow is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly killing two people during a marijuana deal.

According to prosecutors, Young had confessed to shooting and killing Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne, who were both 19. Warrants indicate that Young and Joshua Larmonte Carter, the other man charged, were armed with a .44 magnum handgun and allegedly stole five ounces of marijuana and $500 in cash from Stevenson and Payne.

Pretrial motions will be heard Monday and Tuesday with jury selection slated to begin Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.

Latest News

Jimmy Hopkins, who resigned from the CFCC Board of Trustees in October 2022, says President Jim...
CFCC trustees unanimously approve minutes of Funderburk’s removal. Here’s what’s missing from the record
Otter pups at NC Aquarium
Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces otter pups’ new names
Ruby Faye Reaves
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
School bus crash at Carolina Beach Rd
New Hanover Co. School bus involved in crash at Carolina Beach Rd. and Morningside Dr.