Trial for man charged in Brunswick Co. double homicide set to begin Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trial will begin Monday for one of two men charged in a 2019 double homicide that occurred in Brunswick County.

Logan Neal Young of Winnabow is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon after allegedly killing two people during a marijuana deal.

According to prosecutors, Young had confessed to shooting and killing Xavier Stevenson and Myla Payne, who were both 19. Warrants indicate that Young and Joshua Larmonte Carter, the other man charged, were armed with a .44 magnum handgun and allegedly stole five ounces of marijuana and $500 in cash from Stevenson and Payne.

Pretrial motions will be heard Monday and Tuesday with jury selection slated to begin Wednesday.

