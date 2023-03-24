New Hanover Co. School bus involved in crash at Carolina Beach Rd. and Morningside Dr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover Co. School bus and two cars collided on Carolina Beach Road and Morningside Drive near Legion Stadium at around 1:43 p.m.

A spokesperson with New Hanover Co. Schools said there were students and a driver on the bus. No one on the bus was injured.

One lane is currently closed in each direction.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

