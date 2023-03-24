Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. School bus involved in crash at Carolina Beach Rd. and Morningside Dr.

School bus crash at Carolina Beach Rd
School bus crash at Carolina Beach Rd(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover Co. School bus and two cars collided on Carolina Beach Road and Morningside Drive near Legion Stadium at around 1:43 p.m.

A spokesperson with New Hanover Co. Schools said there were students and a driver on the bus. No one on the bus was injured.

One lane is currently closed in each direction.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

