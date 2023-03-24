Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Portion of N.C. 904 near Pireway to close for three weeks for improvements

The work is estimated to take three weeks, with the roadway scheduled to reopen on April 17.
The work is estimated to take three weeks, with the roadway scheduled to reopen on April 17.(KY3)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIREWAY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 904 is scheduled to close on Monday, March 27 for drainage improvments.

According to the announcement, the drainage work will preceded the highway eventually being resurfaced. Crews will replace the deteriorating pipes at two locations between Sandcastle Lane NW and Horseshoe Road NW.

The work is estimated to take three weeks, with the roadway scheduled to reopen on April 17.

While the portion of N.C. 904 is closed, travelers will be detoured onto U.S. 17, N.C. 130 and N.C. 905.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.

Latest News

Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.
One lane will be closed along 7th St. between Plymouth Ave. and the recreation center entrance.
Lane of 7th St. to close for stormwater pipe work in Carolina Beach
One lane will be close along 7th St. between Plymouth Ave. and the recreation center entrance.
Lane of 7th St. to close for stormwater pipe work in Carolina Beach
The City of Wilmington has announced plans for traffic changes to accommodate filming in the...
UPDATED: Traffic changes expected due to filming