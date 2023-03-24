Portion of N.C. 904 near Pireway to close for three weeks for improvements

PIREWAY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that a portion of N.C. 904 is scheduled to close on Monday, March 27 for drainage improvments.

According to the announcement, the drainage work will preceded the highway eventually being resurfaced. Crews will replace the deteriorating pipes at two locations between Sandcastle Lane NW and Horseshoe Road NW.

The work is estimated to take three weeks, with the roadway scheduled to reopen on April 17.

While the portion of N.C. 904 is closed, travelers will be detoured onto U.S. 17, N.C. 130 and N.C. 905.

