Pet of the Week: Mr. Wilson from Hamilton’s Healing Hearts

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Mr. Wilson, a two-year-old Boxer and Mastiff mix, is available for adoption from Hamilton’s Healing Hearts, Inc.

Per his handlers, Mr. Wilson is house trained and loves car rides. Additionally, he is very affectionate and loves meeting children and adults.

He does great with other dogs, but Mr. Wilson would benefit from being in an active, cat-free household.

Although deaf, Mr. Wilson’s handlers say that he is a strong dog and does not let his disability interfere with enjoying life. It may take a little extra time to get accustomed to his new home, but Mr. Wilson is a good learner and can quickly adapt to new surroundings.

He is neutered, vaccinated and heartworm negative. Also, Mr. Wilson will come with six weeks of obedience training.

Those interested in meeting Mr. Wilson are encouraged to call Hamilton’s Healing Hearts at (910) 271-5170, send an email to hamiltonshealinghearts@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.

For more information about Hamilton’s Healing Hearts, please visit their website.

