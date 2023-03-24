Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Mr. Wilson from Hamilton’s Healing Hearts

Mr. Wilson is house trained and loves car rides. Additionally, he is very affectionate and...
Mr. Wilson is house trained and loves car rides. Additionally, he is very affectionate and loves meeting children and adults.(Hamilton's Healing Hearts)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Mr. Wilson, a two-year-old Boxer and Mastiff mix, is available for adoption from Hamilton’s Healing Hearts, Inc.

Per his handlers, Mr. Wilson is house trained and loves car rides. Additionally, he is very affectionate and loves meeting children and adults.

He does great with other dogs, but Mr. Wilson would benefit from being in an active, cat-free household.

Although deaf, Mr. Wilson’s handlers say that he is a strong dog and does not let his disability interfere with enjoying life. It may take a little extra time to get accustomed to his new home, but Mr. Wilson is a good learner and can quickly adapt to new surroundings.

He is neutered, vaccinated and heartworm negative. Also, Mr. Wilson will come with six weeks of obedience training.

Those interested in meeting Mr. Wilson are encouraged to call Hamilton’s Healing Hearts at (910) 271-5170, send an email to hamiltonshealinghearts@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.

For more information about Hamilton’s Healing Hearts, please visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.

Latest News

Great with other dogs and very friendly with people, she is up-to-date on her vaccinations,...
Pet of the Week: Reeses from Monty’s Home
Reeses, a 1.5-year-old Labrador retriever and hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s...
Pet of the Week: Reeses from Monty’s Home
Meatball, a 4-5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Meatball from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Meatball, a 4-5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier, is available for adoption from Freedom...
Pet of the Week: Meatball from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue