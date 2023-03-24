Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Ruby Faye Reaves
Ruby Faye Reaves(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Co. sheriffs are searching for Ruby Faye Reaves, 16, who was last seen at 209 Cheyenne Trail on March 23.

She has long brown hair with red highlights and blue eyes. She is five feet and two inches tall and has a thin build. She has a henna tattoo on her wrist that says ‘OK’.

She was last seen wearing a gray crop top, jeans, dangle earrings, a velour beige blanket, a black Vans bookbag with a green earth tone color.

Anyone with any information should contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4535.

