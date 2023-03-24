Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces otter pups’ new names

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Overwhelming votes from the community have resulted in the names of the three newest otter pups at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher: Gemma, Kai and Ren!

Nearly 7,000 votes were cast to choose the potential names for the pups born on Jan. 31. All the name recommendations came from Aquarium volunteers and honored the pups’ native habitats of Indonesia, the Philippines, southeast Asia, southern China and southern India.

“We are so inspired by the thousands of people who have voted to name these new pups. Every moment that we can spend sharing their story is critical to saving this vulnerable species. We hope that the awareness it brings to everyone who voted will turn into individual conservation action,” said Shannon Anderson, NCAFF, aquarist and lead otter keeper.

You can find out more about the three otter pups at the aquarium’s website here.

