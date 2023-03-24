Senior Connect
More people visiting NC beach towns amid record warm weather

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As more people start to head down to the beaches during the first weekend of spring, local business owners are preparing for busy days well ahead of tourist season.

Wilmington has already broken record highs for temperatures around this time, with Saturday’s highest at 83, set in 1935, 83, and 81 set in 2021 for Sunday.

“Mid to late March, early April every year when the weather turns for good and it’s a distinctive, business picks up and takes off to the point where, I mean, we are slammed every day open to close,” Buzz’s Roost part-owner Jerry Hebert, said.

Paid parking has already started in several beach towns in the region, and a list can be found here.

