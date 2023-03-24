Greensboro Police Department issues Amber Alert for baby taken by father, suspect involved in shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The Greensboro Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a nine-month-old boy taken by his father on Thursday. According to police, the father is currently a suspect in a shooting that wounded two people.

Investigators believe Deon Lamar Monk took his son Kayson from the scene of the shooting at the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue in Greensboro that occurred just after 1:30 p.m. They suspect Monk is driving the child in a burgundy or red Saturn with damage to the rear window.

Kayson Osiah Monk has black curly hair, brown eyes and weighs around 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants and a grey jacket.

Deon Monk, 23, is 6′3″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a grey jacket and multicolored shorts

Deon Monk was named a suspect in the shooting by GPD spokesperson Josie Cambareri. Police have not yet released the names of the victims in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this should contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2496 or to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.