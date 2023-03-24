Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Gov. Cooper vetoes pistol permit repeal bill

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper today vetoed legislation that would eliminate background checks for people buying handguns.

Senate Bill 41 was sent to Cooper last week after passing the House 70-44.

“Eliminating strong background checks will allow more domestic abusers and other dangerous people to own handguns and reduces law enforcement’s ability to stop them from committing violent crimes,” said Cooper in a statement. “Second Amendment supporting, responsible gun owners know this will put families and communities at risk.”

Cooper said the bill would eliminate sheriffs’ authority to refuse a permit based on signs of mental illness, domestic abuse incidents that might not be captured in a national database, or other indicators that a person could be a danger to themselves or others.

Republican backers say it is important legislation that protects Second Amendment rights.

The veto will set up a showdown between the GOP-controlled General Assembly and Cooper, a Democrat.

“When given the opportunity to guarantee Second Amendment protections in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper chose to maintain our duplicative gun laws and infringe on our constitutional rights,” said Sen. Danny Earl Britt, Jr. “I look forward to a swift veto override in the Senate.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.
Columbus Co. man wins largest individual prize in Carolina Keno history

Latest News

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visits Winter Park Elementary School in Wilmington.
Gov. Cooper pushes for education investment, teacher pay raises during Wilmington visit
'Kayla's Act' would allow some victims of domestic violence to testify against their alleged...
‘Kayla’s Act’ could provide more protections for domestic violence survivors
Congressman David Rouzer
Rep. Rouzer reintroduces bill to fund water testing, filtration systems
Under SB 1, conditions like Chron’s Disease, PTSD, and HIV/AIDS would be eligible for treatment...
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem for veto on medical marijuana expansion bill