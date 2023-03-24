Four arrested in Whiteville investigation related to drug, firearm possession

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details concerning four arrests that stemmed from an investigation in the Whiteville area.

According to the announcement, the CCSO and Whiteville Police Department completed multiple controlled purchases at 419 Britton St. A search warrant was subsequently executed at this residence and, with assistance from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, investigators found:

Amounts of cocaine, heroin and marijuana

Six firearms, including three that were stolen

One stolen vehicle

The investigation concluded on March 16 and four individuals were arrested in relation to the case.

Eugene Tobey Hunter, 37, of Whiteville has been charged with:

Felony trafficking in cocaine

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony possession of firearm by felon

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Hunter has received a $2,000,000 secured bond.

James Ernest McKinnis, 37, of Whiteville has been charged with:

Felony trafficking in opium or heroin

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises

Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana

Felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of firearm by felon

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

McKinnis received a $1,003,000 secured bond.

Kentney Smith, 64, of Whiteville has been charged with:

Felony possession of a stolen firearm

Felony conversion

Smith received a $6,000 secured bond.

Khadijah Lynette Baldwin, 29, of Hallsboro has been charged with:

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Baldwin received a $500 secured bond.

