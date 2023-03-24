Four arrested in Whiteville investigation related to drug, firearm possession
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released details concerning four arrests that stemmed from an investigation in the Whiteville area.
According to the announcement, the CCSO and Whiteville Police Department completed multiple controlled purchases at 419 Britton St. A search warrant was subsequently executed at this residence and, with assistance from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, investigators found:
- Amounts of cocaine, heroin and marijuana
- Six firearms, including three that were stolen
- One stolen vehicle
The investigation concluded on March 16 and four individuals were arrested in relation to the case.
Eugene Tobey Hunter, 37, of Whiteville has been charged with:
- Felony trafficking in cocaine
- Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of firearm by felon
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
- Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
Hunter has received a $2,000,000 secured bond.
James Ernest McKinnis, 37, of Whiteville has been charged with:
- Felony trafficking in opium or heroin
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver heroin
- Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- Felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of firearm by felon
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
McKinnis received a $1,003,000 secured bond.
Kentney Smith, 64, of Whiteville has been charged with:
- Felony possession of a stolen firearm
- Felony conversion
Smith received a $6,000 secured bond.
Khadijah Lynette Baldwin, 29, of Hallsboro has been charged with:
- Misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia
Baldwin received a $500 secured bond.
