First Alert Forecast: challenging the records of late March

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sun and southwesterly breezes allowed for temperatures in Wilmington to sneak into the middle 80s. Warmer breezes will continue to steer your First Alert Forecast Friday and through the weekend. Expect temperatures to ride the southwesterlies to afternoon highs in the 70s for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region and 80s for most of the mainland. Daily records will also be challenged, if not met. The record high for Wilmington Friday is 87, set in 1929, 83, set in 1935 for Saturday and 81 set in 2021 for Sunday. Please continue to take great care with flame amid the toasty winds.

Thankfully, after two cold snaps in the past two weeks, freezing overnight temperatures appear improbable through the period.

Shower chances are near zero through Friday. A swift front could generate a passing shower or storm Saturday, but the most robust activity may die on approach to the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing another front that has a chance to renew shower and storm chances early in the next work week.

