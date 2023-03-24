Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Columbus Co. man wins largest individual prize in Carolina Keno history

Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.
Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced on March 24 that Steven Brown, of Bolton, won a $135,000 prize by playing Carolina Keno.

According to the announcement, the prize is the largest won by a single player in the game’s history. The only larger win occurred in 2021 when two people split a $150,000 prize.

Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.

“I was sitting in my kitchen watching the numbers and I kept seeing my numbers hit one after another,” Brown said. “It was a shock.”

At lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he took home $95,645 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for. Brown’s big win came when he matched all seven numbers in the 7 Spot game to win $4,500. He played $3 on the ticket so his prize tripled to $13,500. His ticket also included the multiplier and, when the 10X multiplier came up, his $13,500 win multiplied to $135,000,” stated the announcement.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Those interested in learning about the N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart program and how to create a game plan to keep lottery play fun, please visit the N.C. Education Lottery Play Smart program website. If you or someone you know needs support, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers free, confidential help.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Two cars crash near Carolina Beach Rd. and Wellington Ave.

Latest News

Khadijah Lynette Baldwin (top left), Kentney Smith (top right), James Ernest McKinnis (bottom...
Four arrested in Whiteville investigation related to drug, firearm possession
Orton is conducting a series of controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine habitat.
See smoke? Orton to conduct controlled burn today
Kayson Osiah Monk
Amber Alert cancelled for baby taken by father in Greensboro area, suspect arrested in relation to fatal shooting
Gabrielle Vain
Wilmington police searching for missing juvenile