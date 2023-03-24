Columbus Co. man wins largest individual prize in Carolina Keno history

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced on March 24 that Steven Brown, of Bolton, won a $135,000 prize by playing Carolina Keno.

According to the announcement, the prize is the largest won by a single player in the game’s history. The only larger win occurred in 2021 when two people split a $150,000 prize.

Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.

“I was sitting in my kitchen watching the numbers and I kept seeing my numbers hit one after another,” Brown said. “It was a shock.”

At lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he took home $95,645 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for. Brown’s big win came when he matched all seven numbers in the 7 Spot game to win $4,500. He played $3 on the ticket so his prize tripled to $13,500. His ticket also included the multiplier and, when the 10X multiplier came up, his $13,500 win multiplied to $135,000,” stated the announcement.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Those interested in learning about the N.C. Education Lottery’s Play Smart program and how to create a game plan to keep lottery play fun, please visit the N.C. Education Lottery Play Smart program website. If you or someone you know needs support, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services offers free, confidential help.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.