Charter School relaxes grooming policy for current school year after child told to cut hair

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Classical Charter Schools of Leland has eased enforcement of the school’s grooming policy. The announcement comes days after WECT reported a first-grader was told to cut his long hair.

School administrators told Ashley Lomboy that her son Logan’s hair needed to be in line with the school’s policy by March 29. She then filed a grievance, stating his long hair is part of the family’s Native American cultural and religious beliefs.

According to a letter sent to parents on Friday, the school has decided that “students not complying with the grooming norms can remain in school for the rest of the school year and finish the year under the current practices.”

In the letter, Headmaster Laurie Benton said the decision will give the Board of Trustees time to figure out a way to resolve the issue of those concerned about the grooming policy. Benton also stated it would give parents time to make enrollment decisions for the 2023-2024 school year.

Classical Charter Schools’ 2022-2023 handbook states for boys: “Hair must be neatly trimmed and off the collar, above the eyebrows, not below the top of the ears or eyebrows, and not an excessive height. Distracting, extreme, radical, or faddish haircuts, hairstyles, and colors are not allowed.”

