Soledad O’Brien to speak at UNCW on food insecurity in college campuses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is inviting the public to attend Soledad O’Brien’s talk ‘Hungry to Learn: How Students Are Struggling with Food Insecurity on Campus’ as part of the college’s Campus Life Leadership Lecture Series.

The lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Burney Center.

The talk explores ‘the suffering and distraction of hunger, of eating at food pantries, and the humiliation students experience in seeking support and educating the campus community on actions to combat food insecurity.’

“O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, who founded Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues,” UNCW writes in a release.

UNCW students, faculty, staff and members of the community can acquire tickets here. Faculty, staff and students can register for their tickets here free of charge. General Admission is $10.

