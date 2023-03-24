Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Soledad O’Brien to speak at UNCW on food insecurity in college campuses

Soledad O'Brien banner
Soledad O'Brien banner(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW is inviting the public to attend Soledad O’Brien’s talk ‘Hungry to Learn: How Students Are Struggling with Food Insecurity on Campus’ as part of the college’s Campus Life Leadership Lecture Series.

The lecture will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Burney Center.

The talk explores ‘the suffering and distraction of hunger, of eating at food pantries, and the humiliation students experience in seeking support and educating the campus community on actions to combat food insecurity.’

“O’Brien is an award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author, and philanthropist, who founded Soledad O’Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering and authentic stories on a range of social issues,” UNCW writes in a release.

UNCW students, faculty, staff and members of the community can acquire tickets here. Faculty, staff and students can register for their tickets here free of charge. General Admission is $10.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Jorge Raul Benitez-Mendoza
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say
An 11-year-old text his mother a selfie showing his mouth taped shut. He said it wasn't the...
11-year-old North Carolina boy claims teacher taped his mouth shut
Brown had purchased his ticket on March 23 from Sam’s Pit Stop on Green Swamp Road in Bolton.
Columbus Co. man wins largest individual prize in Carolina Keno history

Latest News

Bluegrass Bash flyer
5th annual Bluegrass Bash to be held at Thalian Hall
Columbus Co. rescinds boiling water advisory in Riegelwood, no bacteria reported
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds
Charter School relaxes grooming policy for current school year after child told to cut hair
Gov. Cooper vetoes pistol permit repeal bill