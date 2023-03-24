5th annual Bluegrass Bash to be held at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 5th Annual Bluegrass Bash is being held on Saturday, March 25, at the Historic Thalian Hall.

The event will host BBQ from local food trucks, local brews, and bluegrass music, with the following bands providing entertainment:

The Brewer Brothers

Folkstone Stringband

Massive Grass

The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and the pre-show parking lot party with the Brewer Brothers is set to start at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the Thalian Hall website here.

