Wilmington charter school to host fundraising auction for new bus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Center For Inquiry is hosting an ‘Auction For Inquiry’ on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the Historic St. Thomas Preservation Hall.

Works of art, travel packages, experiential classes and more will be auctioned off to help obtain a new activity bus for the charter school. CFCI Performing Arts Teacher, Camille Hartley, will provide entertainment at the event by singing with local band Gin Fizz.

“Field trips are a very important part of our inquiry-based learning curriculum. Learning experiences outside of the classroom allow our students to make meaningful, real-world connections as they explore new places,” CFCI Co-director Kim McCormick said.

The Event Co-Chair Courtney Boucher also organized a money drive earlier this month by creating a competition between classrooms: the students that raised the most funds for the new bus won a trip for ice cream.

“It’s important for our students to be a part of the fundraising campaign so they can appreciate their accomplishment when they ride the activity bus,” Boucher said.

