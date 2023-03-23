Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wave Transit Executive Director to serve as assistant town manager in Carrboro

Marie Parker, who is set to leave her position at Wave Transit to work as the assistant town...
Marie Parker, who is set to leave her position at Wave Transit to work as the assistant town manager for the Town of Carrboro(Town of Carrboro)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit Executive Director Marie Parker has been named the new assistant town manager for the Town of Carrboro, according to an announcement on Thursday, March 23.

Parker started as the executive director of Wave Transit in Dec. 2020, and she will begin her work in Carrboro on June 5 of this year.

“Ms. Parker’s time at Wave Transit has been transformative for the system. We are lucky to have worked under her leadership and excited to cheer her on from afar as she continues her career in Carrboro!” said Wave Transit in a social media post.

Parker previously worked as the general manager at GoRaleigh and graduated from NC State University.

“I look forward to joining the Town’s vibrant team,” Parker said. “As a lifelong resident of the Triangle, I am delighted to return to the area and especially to Carrboro, which has an energizing culture and charm, and innovative community vision.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
Several books are permanently off shelves in some Pender county schools’ libraries after a...
Seven books pulled from four schools in Pender County

Latest News

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visits Winter Park Elementary School in Wilmington.
Gov. Cooper pushes for education investment, teacher pay raises during Wilmington visit
NC Gov. Roy Cooper visits Wilmington school, calls for teacher pay raises
Calabash firefighters respond to large excavator fire
NC General Assembly passes Medicaid expansion bill; governor expected to sign