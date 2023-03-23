Wave Transit Executive Director to serve as assistant town manager in Carrboro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit Executive Director Marie Parker has been named the new assistant town manager for the Town of Carrboro, according to an announcement on Thursday, March 23.

Parker started as the executive director of Wave Transit in Dec. 2020, and she will begin her work in Carrboro on June 5 of this year.

“Ms. Parker’s time at Wave Transit has been transformative for the system. We are lucky to have worked under her leadership and excited to cheer her on from afar as she continues her career in Carrboro!” said Wave Transit in a social media post.

Parker previously worked as the general manager at GoRaleigh and graduated from NC State University.

“I look forward to joining the Town’s vibrant team,” Parker said. “As a lifelong resident of the Triangle, I am delighted to return to the area and especially to Carrboro, which has an energizing culture and charm, and innovative community vision.”

