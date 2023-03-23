Senior Connect
State Auditor Beth Wood pleads guilty to leaving scene of Raleigh crash

Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.
Beth Wood appeared in a Wake County courtroom on Thursday.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Auditor Beth Wood has admitted she left the scene of a crash in downtown Raleigh while driving a state vehicle.

Wood pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, while the state agreed to dismiss a charge of unsafe movement.

The 68-year-old Wood was driving in downtown Raleigh on December 8 when her car hit a parked car at South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Wood told the judge. “No excuses. I made a great mistake, leaving the scene of my accident that night after I had attended a Christmas party in downtown Raleigh. I should have stayed on the scene. I should have called law enforcement. I should have let the system played out. I was not impaired, but given the positioning of the two cars and the fact that I have had two glasses of wine at this event, I made an error in judgment in the moment. And if I had made the right decision we would not be here.”

Her attorney told the judge that Wood had already paid $11,000 in damages to both the state vehicle and the car that she hit.

The judge told Wood this was a glaring case of poor judgment and that she now has a criminal record. He fined the state auditor $100 and ordered her to pay $200 in court costs.

