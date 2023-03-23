Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office investigating overnight theft at Bladen Co. store

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Thursday, March 23, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that someone broke into a store and stole items overnight.

“This morning at approximately 1:45 am Bladen County 911 Center received an alert notification from 41 Grocery & Grill right outside of Dublin. Deputies arrived and quickly determined a Breaking and Entering along with Larceny had occurred. No suspects were on scene when deputies arrived,” states a release from the BCSO.

The investigation is open, and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with relevant information to contact its criminal investigations unit by calling 910-862-6960.

