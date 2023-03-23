Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne

Rex Heppe
Rex Heppe(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of beating a dog to death in Castle Hayne on Saturday, March 18.

“On March 18, 2023, Sheriff’s Office Patrol units responded to 4409 Huntsman Dr. to a report of someone assaulting a dog in their backyard. Patrol units arrived and found the dog deceased. The dog had been beaten to death by an unknown suspect. Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit arrived and collected the dog’s body for a necropsy in Raleigh,” states a release from the sheriff’s office.

Rex Heppe, who lived a couple of streets over from the incident, was arrested and charged with felony cruelty to animals, breaking and entering and second-degree trespassing. The sheriff’s office says he was believed to have been on drugs at the time of the incident. He was given a $50,000 secure bond.

