Riverfront Farmers’ Market to celebrate 20th anniversary at first event of the year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Riverfront Farmers’ Market will celebrate its 20th anniversary during the first market of the year on Saturday, April 1.

According to the announcement, two blocks along Dock St., between Water and 2nd streets, will be occupied by around 50 vendors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday between April 1 and Nov. 18 (except during the Azalea Festival and Riverfest).

“Discover everything from locally grown berries, cut flowers, fresh eggs & honey, bread, baked goods, jams, fresh produce, pickles, mushrooms, sprouts, meat and some of Wilmington’s top handcrafted jewelers and artisans will be on hand,” states the release. “Each Saturday will have a variety of alternating vendors so no two weekends will be exactly the same.”

The markets will be held rain or shine, and admission is free and open to the public.

