Plastic Ocean Project to host ‘For the Ocean Gala’ this weekend

Proceeds will benefit POP’s programs and work, including eco-education programs, research and art outreach.(Unsplash)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Plastic Ocean Project has announced that its “For the Ocean Gala” will take place on Saturday, March 25, at the Lumina Resort at Wrightsville Beach.

The gala will include a silent auction, cocktail hour, dinner buffet (including vegan and gluten-free options) and a live jazz performance from the Benny Hill Trio. There will be a live auction, and highlights from POP’s documentary projects will be screened during dinner.

Proceeds will benefit POP’s programs and work, including eco-education programs, research and art outreach. The gala is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at 1706 N Lumina Ave.

“The facts are clear: the health of our oceans and all of the life in them, directly impacts the health of the entire planet. This is why the research that we’re doing, right here in Wilmington, NC is so important,” stated Plastic Ocean Project Director Bonnie Monteleone in the release.

Those interested can purchase tickets and find more information on the event website.

