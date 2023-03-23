Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pediatrician talks about possible health impacts from PFAS chemicals

Researchers in a lab.
Researchers in a lab.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While there are still more questions than answers about the overall health impacts of PFAS chemicals on our bodies, health experts are working to nail down what some of the long-term impacts might be.

“When you start to learn about this, it starts to give you the heebie-jeebies,” Dr. Soren Johnson, a pediatrician with Novant Health, said.

As officials and organizations work to eliminate PFAS or forever chemicals from our drinking water, health experts are keeping an eye on the impact of forever chemicals. Dr. Johnson says while we should be worried about our drinking water, PFAS are present in a growing number of everyday items and that’s concerning for people like young kids or pregnant women.

“Don’t buy nonstick stuff. If you’re looking or in the market for a new couch, maybe you think twice before getting that stain-resistant fabric because it’s going to have one of these types of compounds in it,” Dr. Johnson said. “Maybe you think twice before getting that stain-resistant fabric because it’s going to have one of these types of compounds in it. And similarly for other applications where, we typically think ‘Oh yeah, that sounds great, like a super-duper raincoat that repels everything.’ Well, you may want to think twice about that kind of purchase. So, we need more consumer awareness about that.”

Some fast-food wrappers, to-go containers, and even carpets can also contain these compounds.

Now, they’re starting to get an idea of how forever chemicals impact human health.

“The things that have been most strongly linked are impaired growth of fetuses. So, problems with fetal development [and] it’s been thyroid disease, thyroid problems, liver and kidney issues have been connected with this also,” Dr. Johnson said. “There’s also a number of cancer types [that] seem to be maybe loosely associated with it. So, breast [cancer], prostate cancer, testicular cancer, those are a few of the ones.”

Dr. Johnson says researchers are making progress because our bodies can’t break down forever chemicals.

“It’s slower to get that data and that evidence has to collect and build up over time to make it convincing where you realize, okay, this compound really is causing XYZ illness,” Dr. Johnson said. “That’s probably the take-home message is we know these are impacting tissues, it’s probably going to have an effect. So, it’s more a question of, how do we determine what is a safe level of exposure, or how can we eliminate them entirely and just find a different way to, you know, achieve the same results we’re looking for in our stain-resistant carpets?”

Dr. Johnson also suggested getting a water filter for your tap if you have kids at home.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Rex Heppe
Sheriff’s office accuses man of beating dog to death in Castle Hayne
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Mendoza is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted...
18-year-old charged in deaths of Durham 9th graders found dead Wednesday, police say

Latest News

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visits Winter Park Elementary School in Wilmington.
Gov. Cooper pushes for education investment, teacher pay raises during Wilmington visit
Marie Parker, who is set to leave her position at Wave Transit to work as the assistant town...
Wave Transit Executive Director to serve as assistant town manager in Carrboro
NC Gov. Roy Cooper visits Wilmington school, calls for teacher pay raises
Calabash firefighters respond to large excavator fire