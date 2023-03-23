NC General Assembly passes Medicaid expansion bill; governor expected to sign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With approval in the NC Senate and a 87-24 vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 23, a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper for signature.

“Medicaid Expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon,” said Cooper in a press release.

The bill, Access to Healthcare Options, would provide Medicaid coverage via NC Health Works to adults under the age of 64 with an income up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. It would also increase hospital assessments to provide funding for the expansion.

Another section of the bill establishes measures to promote employment among people enrolled in Medicaid.

Under current law, many equipment purchases and renovations performed by medical facilities must first be approved by the government via a certificate of need review. The bill would remove the certificate of need review requirement from psychiatric beds and facilities, chemical dependency treatment beds and facilities, replacement equipment up to $3 million and certain other services and equipment expenses.

The increased eligibility would take affect after the state budget is approved, which typically occurs in the summer months.

