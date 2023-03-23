Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation

Latest News

The increased eligibility would take affect after the state budget is approved.
NC General Assembly passes Medicaid expansion bill; governor expected to sign
Laxman Narasimhan officially became the coffee chain's chief executive on Monday.
New CEO of Starbucks says he’ll work as a barista once a month amid labor unrest
Starbucks workers in New Jersey went on strike on Wednesday.
Starbucks workers strike in New Jersey
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New...
Manhattan DA rejects GOP demand for info on Trump case
Police in New York rappeled down a high-rise to stop a man threatening to jump from high rise...
WATCH: NYPD officer rappels down building to stop man from jumping