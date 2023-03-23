Senior Connect
Health internship program for students and graduates expands to local area

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health’s “Bridges to Healthcare” paid internship program is expanding to Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

High school students and graduates in underrepresented communities are invited to apply to explore various careers in the field.

“Students pursuing healthcare related degrees and certifications on the coast can now apply for educational assistance including tuition, books, and fees. The program offers support and development opportunities in the form of monthly coaching sessions, professional development workshops, and supports gaining employment with Novant Health,” states an announcement from Thursday, March 23.

Applicants must be:

  • 18 years old and earned a HS diploma by July 1, 2023
  • Minimum 2.5 unweighted GPA
  • Enrolled at a participating North Carolina Community College
  • Current resident of Brunswick, Forsyth, Mecklenburg, New Hanover or Rowan county
  • Annual household income of $40,000 or less

Applications are due online by Sunday, April 2.

