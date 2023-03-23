Senior Connect
Free OTC medication event to take place this weekend in Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC MedAssist has announced that a free mobile pharmacy event will take place on Saturday, March 25, at Wilmington Health.

The event, sponsored by Humana and Wilmington Health, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2421 Silver Stream Lane.

“This free medicine giveaway is open to individuals 18 and older and families needing over-the-counter (OTC) medication items. No identification is required, and there are no income restrictions. Everyone is qualified,” stated the release from NC MedAssist.

In addition to free items, such as allergy medication, first aid supplies, vitamins and cough and cold medication, NC MedAssist will give out information about their free prescription pharmacy program, Humana will provided information on health insurance and SEEDS of Healing, Inc. will provide HIV/Syphilis screenings.

NC MedAssist stated that volunteers are still needed for this event. Those interested are asked to visit their website and select “New Hanover County Mobile Free Pharmacy-Alliance 3/2023″ to sign up.

“Last year, NC MedAssist held 53 Mobile Free Pharmacy events across North Carolina. For each event, NC MedAssist is committed to bringing enough OTC medicine for 1,000 people in need. NC MedAssist’s overall goal is to help ease the burden of those in need by aiding people who have been forced to decide between buying food and purchasing life-saving medication,” the announcement stated.

