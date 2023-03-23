First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues a warming trend across the Cape Fear Region. A southerly shift in the winds will result in 50s for lows Wednesday night, upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, and deeper 80s with 70s relegated to mainly just the barrier islands by Friday. Highs will still hover near 80 in Wilmington this weekend with a slight cooling trend next week.

A massive warming trend in southeast NC will send highs close to record levels late this week. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/tq9E5I2vmi — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) March 23, 2023

Rain odds will sink to near zero Thursday and Friday. A breezy front could engineer a low to medium chance for a passing shower or storm Saturday but, for now, the most encouraging rain chances of the forecast period do not appear until next week. Another rain chance arrives early next week.

