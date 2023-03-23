Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains

By Eric Davis
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast continues a warming trend across the Cape Fear Region. A southerly shift in the winds will result in 50s for lows Wednesday night, upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday, and deeper 80s with 70s relegated to mainly just the barrier islands by Friday. Highs will still hover near 80 in Wilmington this weekend with a slight cooling trend next week.

Rain odds will sink to near zero Thursday and Friday. A breezy front could engineer a low to medium chance for a passing shower or storm Saturday but, for now, the most encouraging rain chances of the forecast period do not appear until next week. Another rain chance arrives early next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tequilla Lea Pierce (top left), Kenneth Destone Merritt (top right), and Benjamin Allen Bailey...
Three arrested on drug charges after driver accused of speeding over 100 mph during chase
Logan Lomboy
Mother frustrated after charter school says her son’s hair is too long; school responds
A “heavy fire” had engulfed the front of the home.
One hospitalized with critical injuries after house fire near Supply
Michael Harvey
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing man

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Mar. 22, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains
A much milder night ahead for southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Mar. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 22, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 21, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 21, 2023