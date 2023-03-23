First Alert Forecast: 70s and 80s abound

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Warmer breezes steer your First Alert Forecast for Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to ride the southwesterlies to afternoon highs in the 70s for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region and 80s for most of the mainland. Please continue to take great care with flame amid the toasty winds.

Average high temperatures for latter March are upper 60s and lower 70s, and your First Alert Forecast maintains temperatures near or above those levels through the weekend ahead of a cooler turn for parts of next week. Thankfully, after two cold snaps in the past two weeks, freezing temperatures appear improbable through the period.

Shower chances will stay meager Thursday and Friday. A swift front could generate a passing shower or storm Saturday, but the most robust activity may die on approach to the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing another front that has a chance to renew shower and storm chances early in the next work week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.