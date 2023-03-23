Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: 70s and 80s abound

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Warmer breezes steer your First Alert Forecast for Thursday and Friday. Expect temperatures to ride the southwesterlies to afternoon highs in the 70s for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region and 80s for most of the mainland. Please continue to take great care with flame amid the toasty winds.

Average high temperatures for latter March are upper 60s and lower 70s, and your First Alert Forecast maintains temperatures near or above those levels through the weekend ahead of a cooler turn for parts of next week. Thankfully, after two cold snaps in the past two weeks, freezing temperatures appear improbable through the period.

Shower chances will stay meager Thursday and Friday. A swift front could generate a passing shower or storm Saturday, but the most robust activity may die on approach to the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team is eyeing another front that has a chance to renew shower and storm chances early in the next work week.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Mar. 22, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Mar. 22, 2023.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures to make more gains
A much milder night ahead for southeast NC
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Mar. 22, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 22, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Mar. 22, 2023