Federal grants available now for rural homes damaged by Hurricane Ian

Tree knocked onto a home in Whiteville during Hurricane Ian
Tree knocked onto a home in Whiteville during Hurricane Ian(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting grant applications from people in rural areas whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Ian last year.

USDA Rural Development North Carolina State Director Reginald Speight announced the availability on Thursday, March 23.

“The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes,” states a release from the USDA.

Funds may be used to pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a Presidentially declared disaster in 2022, prepare a site for a manufactured home and/or relocate a manufactured home.

People living in rural areas in any county and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of North Carolina may be eligible for funding. You must also have an income below the low limit for the USDA’s standards, which locally is:

  • Brunswick County HUD Metro FMR Area: $67,100
  • Pender County HUD Metro FMR Area: $62,700
  • Wilmington HUD Metro FMR Area: $68,150
  • Bladen County: $52,300
  • Columbus County, NC: $52,300

To learn how to apply, reach out to sm.rd.nc.sfhousing@usda.gov or visit the USDA website.

