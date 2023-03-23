Columbus Co. issues boil water advisory following water main break in Riegelwood

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water advisory as of Wednesday, March 22, primarily in the Riegelwood Sanitary District.

Customers are warned they may experience water quality issues due to a water main break that occurred on Monday, March 20, and water used for consumption should be boiled until further notice.

Anyone needing to report problems with their water will need to call the after-hours telephone number at 910-770-2158.

