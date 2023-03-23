Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

College students say they are struggling with stress, study says

FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.
FILE - College students are reporting difficulties dealing with stress.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some U.S. college students say they’re having trouble coping with their class loads.

According to a study from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation, two out of every five undergraduates say they often have emotional stress issues.

More than 40% of those who responded say they thought about dropping out of school because of their problems.

Researchers also say that the number of college students who say they suffer from anxiety and depression has been on the rise for years and that it’s been increasing more steadily since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on 12,000 men and women who had yet to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrance Benbow with his mother Becky LaSalle
Family files lawsuit against first responders for fatal wreck during chase in 2022
Crash on 111 Shipyard Blvd
NHC Sheriff’s Office vehicles damaged in crash, man arrested for multiple felony warrants
Marc Tyler Brinson
Police arrest man accused of possessing about 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
More than seven years since his death, no official suspects have been named in the...
SLED gives new details on Stephen Smith homicide investigation
Police said they are investigating two crime scenes.
Body found in fire pit of North Carolina home

Latest News

Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking
A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience.
Boy rescued from a sewer describes 'scary' experience
Free items, such as allergy medication, first aid supplies, vitamins and cough and cold...
Free OTC medication event to take place this weekend in Wilmington
The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Connecticut's Adama Sanogo (21) looks to pass after rebounding against St. Mary's Mitchell...
March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas